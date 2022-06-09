Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 6,082,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

