Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

