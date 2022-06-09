Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.29. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVLU stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

