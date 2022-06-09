Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.38). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 139,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

