Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

