Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) to announce $217.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.80 million. SunOpta reported sales of $202.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $908.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $920.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.89 on Thursday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of -157.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

