Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will post $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.14. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $12.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TotalEnergies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 221,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,315. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

