Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

