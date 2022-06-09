Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings of ($1.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AADI stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

