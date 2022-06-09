Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

