Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $2.70. AGCO reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $12.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $21.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $130,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 352,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,588. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

