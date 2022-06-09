Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $645.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.22 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $531.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

CCO stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

