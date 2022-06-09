Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $208.85 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $6.27 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $683.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.