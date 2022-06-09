Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.04.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.