Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

