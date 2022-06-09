Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 498,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

