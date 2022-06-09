Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

HST stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

