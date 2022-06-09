Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.24 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

