Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SpartanNash by 46.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $492,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

