Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Hold

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 1,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,520. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

