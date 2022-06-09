Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) to Sell

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRAB. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 45,867,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,580,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

