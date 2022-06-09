Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “
NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.
About IN8bio (Get Rating)
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IN8bio (INAB)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.