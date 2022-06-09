Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

