Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.