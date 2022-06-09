Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Sell

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,196. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

