Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 25,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,486. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.