Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 271,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,728. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

