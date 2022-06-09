Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) to Sell

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HIPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,766. Hippo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.