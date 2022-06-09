Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Hold

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.26) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.