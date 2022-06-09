Zacks Investment Research Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Sell

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRCT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

