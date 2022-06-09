Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.00.

YARIY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 26,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.