Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to “Hold”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. 252,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

