Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 209,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,929. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.