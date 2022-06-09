Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

