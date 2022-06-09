Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) to “Hold”

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,807,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $726,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

