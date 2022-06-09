Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €87.00 ($93.55) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Zalando stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 65,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,835. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

