Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 22.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

