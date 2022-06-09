Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Cowen decreased their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.