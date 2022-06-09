Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $582.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

