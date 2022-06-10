$0.01 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,646,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,531,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 760,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

