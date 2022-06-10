$0.02 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

