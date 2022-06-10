$0.02 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.
Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
About Yatra Online (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
