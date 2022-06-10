$0.04 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.12. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 36,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

