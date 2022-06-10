-$0.05 EPS Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,258 shares of company stock valued at $716,998. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SND traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 436,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

