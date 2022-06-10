$0.07 EPS Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

BROS stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,069 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

