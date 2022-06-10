$0.07 EPS Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million.
BROS stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40.
In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,069 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.