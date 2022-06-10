-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on USER. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of USER opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

