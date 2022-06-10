-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ earnings. Biora Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biora Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Biora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 28,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,579. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

