-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOS.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

XOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $10,985,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

