$0.14 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 4,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -10.32%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

