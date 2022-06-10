$0.17 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Unifi reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Unifi by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,556. Unifi has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

