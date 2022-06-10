-$0.21 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,366. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $236.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.