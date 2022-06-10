$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 676,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 463,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,680,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.