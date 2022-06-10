$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 676,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 463,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,680,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.