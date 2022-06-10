$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

ORA stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 307,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,357. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

